Norwich - Doris Staubley Adams, 93, went to be with her Lord Sept. 25, 2019. Doris was born at home in Uncasville, Mar. 3, 1926, daughter of C. Edward Staubley and Mary Rankin Staubley. She married the love of her life, Francis "Frank" E. Adams, May 18, 1946. He predeceased her in September 2000.
They had four children who survive her: Daniel F. Adams (Patricia) of Norwich, Thomas E. Adams (Pamela) of Colchester, Sandra J. Semetis (Peter) of Ringwood, N.J. and Robert D. Adams (Paula) of Lisbon. She is also survived by one sister Shirley Christiansen (Robert) of Heuvelton NY. She was predeceased by brothers, George and Richard Staubley, both of Uncasville; and sisters, Ethel Rice and Dorothy Hewett of Uncasville; and Pauline Kolashuk of Oakdale. She is survived by 7 grandchildren: Christine Lumpkins of Norwich, Jennifer Adams of Lisbon, Kathleen Jones (Gregory) of Georgetown, Maine, Lauren A. Semetis of Ringwood, N.J., Alisa K. Semetis of Montclair, N.J., Bryan R. Adams of Washing, D.C. and Sara E. Benicak (Timothy) of East Hampton. She was predeceased by grandson Thomas D. Adams. She is survived by 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews as well.
Doris graduated from The Williams School in New London. She worked in the family businesses in Norwich serving as the bookkeeper at Adams Wayside and manager at Colonial Maid Donuts. She was widely known for her volunteer work. Doris was a founding member of the New London County Ostomy Association and served that organization for 45 years, holding the offices of president, vice president, chairman of visitation, executive committee and co-chair of the Southeast Regional WOCN Society Conference. She personally performed thousands of hospital visits to Backus and Lawrence + Memorial hospitals, counseling ostomy patients on how to live their best life following surgery. Doris would set up specialized counseling for younger patients matching them with ostomates similar of age to help navigate the changes in their lives. She was an avid supporter and fundraiser for Youth Rally – a national camp for children with gastrointestinal and urinary diseases and ostomies. Doris was also a member of the United Ostomy Association of America.
Doris was active in the First Baptist Church in Norwich, serving on the board of deacons, flower committee and church beautification committee. She also was an active member of the East Great Plains Fire Department Auxiliary for many years.
The Memorial Service for Doris will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 239 West Main Street, Norwich. Burial will be private.
The family has asked that donations be made to First Baptist Church, 239 Main Street, Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in The Day on Sept. 29, 2019