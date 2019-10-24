|
Gales Ferry - Dorothy Ann Ballestrini, of Gales Ferry passed away Oct. 19, 2019, at her home in the company of her two loving sons. She was born Oct. 28, 1937, in Norwich, the daughter of the late George and Jeanette (Lussier) Mitterer.
She graduated from Norwich Free Academy, class of 1955. In 1956, she married William Ballestrini Sr. who predeceased her. They were married for 62 years, and lived in Gales Ferry. After graduation, she worked at the former Chelsea Bank as a teller for a short time and she managed the books for her husbands business, B&O Builders, for 38 years. She was an amazing wife, mother, homemaker who always put her family and faith first. She spent many years at her second home in Anna Maria Island, Fla. Her home was always a place of comfort, tremendous love and a museum of memories.
She was predeceased by a son Mark Ballestrini, who she forever mourned the loss of; and a sister Norma Gionet. She is survived by two sons, William Ballestrini Jr. and wife Judy, Dave Ballestrini and wife Heather; a daughter in-law Dina Ballestrini all of Preston; eight grandchildren, Luke, Josh, Stephanie, Jake, Tanya, Jared, Joey and Anthony; four great-grandchildren, Kylie, Nathan, Mason, and Olivia Grace to be born in 2020.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1650 Route 12, Gales Ferry, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment to follow, in Avery-Stoddard Cemetery, Gales Ferry.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St. Norwich, CT 06360.
The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with her care.
