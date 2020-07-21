Dorrie was a local treasure. As a curator at Mystic River Historical Society, she was incredibly responsive and helpful with questions. Many times in the course of writing a column for The Day I contacted Dorrie with questions which she IMMEDIATELY answered. Once she did so from vacation, so obviously she monitored the MRHS mailbox even when she was 'off duty.' That's rare dedication! I had immense respect for Dorrie and know she will be deeply missed.

Carol Sommer

Acquaintance