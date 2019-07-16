Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abbey Cremation Service
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
1-800-890-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Lyon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ann Hollis "Doty" Lyon


1935 - 2019
Send Flowers
Dorothy Ann Hollis "Doty" Lyon Obituary
Griswold - Dorothy Ann Hollis Lyon, 84, went home to the Lord July 13th 2019.

Born Feb. 23, 1935, in New London, Doty was the oldest of a large family and loving, caring mother to her seven children, Donna, Glen Jr, Vicki, Connie, Rhonda, Michelle, and Peter. Married to Glen James Lyon July 23, 1952, mom and dad worked tirelessly to provide for their family, and gave her children the world.

Doty was a true Christian, devoted mother, and friend to all who knew her. Thank you all who knew Doty and Glen and the memories we share, our mom has gone home to eternal life.
Published in The Day on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.