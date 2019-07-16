|
Griswold - Dorothy Ann Hollis Lyon, 84, went home to the Lord July 13th 2019.
Born Feb. 23, 1935, in New London, Doty was the oldest of a large family and loving, caring mother to her seven children, Donna, Glen Jr, Vicki, Connie, Rhonda, Michelle, and Peter. Married to Glen James Lyon July 23, 1952, mom and dad worked tirelessly to provide for their family, and gave her children the world.
Doty was a true Christian, devoted mother, and friend to all who knew her. Thank you all who knew Doty and Glen and the memories we share, our mom has gone home to eternal life.
Published in The Day on July 16, 2019