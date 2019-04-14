Niantic - Dorothy Ann Zrenda, 94, of Niantic, passed peacefully at home April 12, 2019, after a brief illness. Her greatest joy was her family, and her final week of life was filled with visits from children and grandchildren and the sounds of reminiscences and laughter. She was married for 71 years to Stephen Zrenda, who predeceased her. She was born in Chicago, IL Feb. 3, 1925, to Anthony and Helen Phillips.



Dorothy worked as a switchboard operator at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, in New London Superior Court Family Relations, as secretary to Mrs. York at the State Farm Prison in Niantic, and as business manager at Montville Correctional Center.



She was an avid fan of her children's and grandchildren's sporting events and cultural activities, and could always be found in the bleachers or audience seats. She was a faithful communicant at St Agnes Church. While raising her children, she was active in St. Joseph mother circle. Her faith was central to her life. She was consistently kind, empathetic, and welcoming. Her insights were valued, and all who knew her felt encouraged by her words of wisdom. During her youth, she played viola in the orchestra at St. Casimir's School in Chicago. There, she had a wonderful circle of friends who dubbed themselves, The Invincibles.



She was predeceased by her sister Lorraine Slykas; brothers, Edward and Anthony; and grandson Tommy Zrenda. Her memory will be cherished by her children, Ellen (Bruce) Chandler, Stephen Zrenda, Jr (Lea), Jerome Zrenda (Karen), Joanne Moore, Marian (Arthur) Landry, Joseph Zrenda and Laurie Zrenda. Her legacy also includes 26 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.



Calling hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Neilan Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave, New London. There will be a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at St Agnes Church, Niantic. Interment will follow at St Mary's Cemetery in New London.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Tommy Zrenda Fund, CT Family Support Network (CTFSN), 377 Hubbard St, Glastonbury, CT 06033, or to a .



"Say not that I have died...My life was blessed in the living"