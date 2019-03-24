Mystic - Dorothy (Harris) Brooks, 89, of Mystic, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at home.



Affectionately known to many as "Topper" she was the wife of the late Alfred E. Brooks Sr.



Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Catherine (Shea) Harris and lived in Mystic for all of her life.



Dorothy was a Teacher's Aide for many years at the former Broadway School and was employed at the Mystic Color Lab. She retired in 1992.



One of her greatest pleasures was attending her granddaughter's school and sporting events where she was known as "Nana" to many. She also enjoyed fishing and crabbing with her family, country line dancing, bowling, and was an avid Boston Red Sox and UCONN Men's Basketball fan. Dorothy was a member of the B.F. Hoxie Ladies Auxiliary.



Dorothy leaves her three children, Alfred E. Brooks Jr., Richard A. Brooks, and Marsha L. Czapek; three granddaughters, Lisa Brooks and Kelly and Krystal Czapek; and one great-granddaughter, Grace Balestracci. She was predeceased by her sisters, Virginia Cerasoli, Harriet Cafaro, Violet Hoy and Ann Camarota.



A graveside service for Dorothy's family and friends will be held at a later date at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic, to be announced in a later edition.