Dorothy E. Barry


1935 - 2020
Dorothy E. Barry Obituary
Waterford - Dorothy E. Barry, 84, of Waterford entered eternal life Jan. 26, 2020. She was born Feb. 4, 1935, in New London the daughter of John and Mary (Kosenko) Kelley.

She worked for 43 years in the banking industry. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Kelley of Groton.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Family and friends are to gather at 10 a.m. Saturday for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Matthias Church, 317 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme. Interment is in St Mary's Cemetery. A complete obit will appear in Thursday edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 29, 2020
