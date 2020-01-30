|
|
Waterford - Dorothy E. Barry, 84, of Waterford entered eternal life Jan. 26, 2020. She was born Feb. 4, 1935, in New London the daughter of the late John and Mary (Kosenko) Kelley.
She attended local schools in New London and worked 43 years for the former Hartford National Bank. She was united in marriage, to Thomas R. Barry May 7, 1955, in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in New London. Her beloved Thomas died Feb. 2, 2015. Dorothy was a communicant of St. Agnes Church for many years.
She is survived by a sister, Patricia Ann Kelley of Groton; two nephews, Scott and Mark Davis; niece, Kelley Ann Tringe-Siboun; three close friends, Jay and Dana Hadfield, and Lisa Simson. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Lou Perry.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Family and friends are to gather at 10 a.m. Saturday for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Matthias Church, 317 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme. Interment in, St. Mary's Cemetery, New London to follow.
Published in The Day on Jan. 30, 2020