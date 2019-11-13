|
|
Uncasville - Dorothy Fay Pietrzak, 65, of Uncasville passed away Nov. 10, 2019, at the William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich. She was born, Jan. 29, 1955, in New London the daughter of John Frank and Clara Helen (Wiercinski) Pietrzak.
Dorothy was employed for many years at both the Outlet Co., and Shoe Town and most recently employed for the past 18 years at Foxwoods Resort.
She is survived by two brothers, John Frank Pietrzak Jr. of New London and Paul Pietrzak of Uncasville; a niece Brittney Michael and two cousins, Sandra Bullock and her husband Ben and Catherine Orfall.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Jefferson Avenue, New London. There are no calling hours.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Nov. 13, 2019