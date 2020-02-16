|
Niantic - Dorothy "Dottie" I. Coyle, 88, of Cove Drive, Niantic died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Coyle was born in Hartford, the daughter of Stanley and Dorothy Illingworth. She married Frederick Coyle in 1955. He predeceased her in September 2019.
She was a member UFCW Local 919, working for First National grocery stores. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Dottie was an avid knitter, knitting sweaters and baby blankets and personalized Christmas stockings. Dottie also donated many mittens to the Children's Museum of Southeastern Connecticut for sale in their shop.
Mrs. Coyle is survived by her daughters, Carole Coyle and Elizabeth Rowe both of Niantic; and son John (Kathleen) Coyle of Texas; ten grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughter Dorothy Giuliano.
Calling hours will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Avenue, Niantic. A service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Please visit www.fultontherouxniantic.com for tributes and directions.
Published in The Day on Feb. 16, 2020