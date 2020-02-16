Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Lake Ave
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 443-8355
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Lake Ave
Niantic, CT 06357
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Lake Ave
Niantic, CT 06357
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Coyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy I. "Dottie" Coyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy I. "Dottie" Coyle Obituary
Niantic - Dorothy "Dottie" I. Coyle, 88, of Cove Drive, Niantic died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Coyle was born in Hartford, the daughter of Stanley and Dorothy Illingworth. She married Frederick Coyle in 1955. He predeceased her in September 2019.

She was a member UFCW Local 919, working for First National grocery stores. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Dottie was an avid knitter, knitting sweaters and baby blankets and personalized Christmas stockings. Dottie also donated many mittens to the Children's Museum of Southeastern Connecticut for sale in their shop.

Mrs. Coyle is survived by her daughters, Carole Coyle and Elizabeth Rowe both of Niantic; and son John (Kathleen) Coyle of Texas; ten grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughter Dorothy Giuliano.

Calling hours will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Avenue, Niantic. A service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Please visit www.fultontherouxniantic.com for tributes and directions.
Published in The Day on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -