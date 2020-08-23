Stonington - Dorothy I. Piver, 92, lifelong resident of Stonington, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Bertram and Geneva (Coon) Smith. She attended local schools in Norwich and was a graduate of NFA, class of 1946.



She was predeceased by her husband Edmund F. Piver; her son Michael Piver; a grandson Josh Piver; and three sisters; and a stepsister.



Dorothy was a teacher's aide for many years in the Stonington Public Schools system, up until her retirement. Throughout her life, she enjoyed traveling, music, playing tennis and her times spent at the beach. Dorothy also learned later in life to snow ski. She loved watching sporting events, especially the UCONN women's basketball team. She was a devoted wife and mother - always involved in supporting her family in their activities growing up and having a strong presence in their lives. A longtime active member of United Church of Stonington, Dorothy was always participating in numerous church activities and functions. She also served as a past deacon.



She is survived by her two sons, Gary and Jon Piver, both of Stonington; her sister Shirley Findley of Meriden; a granddaughter, Erika Piver; three great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Christopher and Nakhi Snyder; and a great-great-grandson, Lincoln Robinson.



A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Stonington Cemetery, 345 N. Main Street. There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later time and date at the United Church of Stonington, when the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted entirely.



Please consider a donation to The Josh Piver Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o The Stonington Community Center 28 Cutler Street, Stonington, CT. 06378. The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store