Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Olander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. Olander


1942 - 2019
Send Flowers
Dorothy J. Olander Obituary
Norwich - Dorothy J. Olander, 76, a longtime Norwich resident, died suddenly July 21, 2019. Born in Montville Nov. 16, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Georgiana (Roy) Bernges.

In her earlier years she loved bartending at various local restaurants and bars. Dottie had an incredible talent for creating and maintaining the most beautiful flower gardens. She was a loving mother and sister who will be greatly missed.

The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries