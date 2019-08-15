|
|
|
Norwich - Dorothy J. Olander, 76, a longtime Norwich resident, died suddenly July 21, 2019. Born in Montville Nov. 16, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Georgiana (Roy) Bernges.
In her earlier years she loved bartending at various local restaurants and bars. Dottie had an incredible talent for creating and maintaining the most beautiful flower gardens. She was a loving mother and sister who will be greatly missed.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Aug. 15, 2019