New London - Dorothy J Sandell, 87, longtime resident of Torrington, died Oct. 29, 2019, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y.
She was born Sept. 18, 1932, in New London the daughter of Susie and John A Yuhas.
She is predeceased by her loving husband Lloyd Alexander "Sandy" Sandell. Dorothy is survived by her children, Donald (Connie), Sue Ellen, Steven (Angie), Michael (Mariana), and Laurie (Paul) Mcleister. She is also survived by her loving brother John Yuhas of East Lyme; her seven beloved grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street Niantic. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m Monday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the 825 Brook St. Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or Animal Friends of CT PO Box 370306 West Hartford, CT 06137.
Published in The Day on Nov. 1, 2019