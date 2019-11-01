Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
Interment
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
New London., CT
Dorothy J. Sandell


1932 - 2019
Dorothy J. Sandell Obituary
New London - Dorothy J Sandell, 87, longtime resident of Torrington, died Oct. 29, 2019, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y.

She was born Sept. 18, 1932, in New London the daughter of Susie and John A Yuhas.

She is predeceased by her loving husband Lloyd Alexander "Sandy" Sandell. Dorothy is survived by her children, Donald (Connie), Sue Ellen, Steven (Angie), Michael (Mariana), and Laurie (Paul) Mcleister. She is also survived by her loving brother John Yuhas of East Lyme; her seven beloved grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street Niantic. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m Monday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the 825 Brook St. Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or Animal Friends of CT PO Box 370306 West Hartford, CT 06137.

Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Day on Nov. 1, 2019
