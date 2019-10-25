Home

Dorothy Janet "Dot" Holdridge


1932 - 2019
Dorothy Janet "Dot" Holdridge Obituary
Gilbert, Ariz. - Dorothy Janet "Dot" (Mellow) Holdridge, passed away in Gilbert, Ariz. and entered eternity with her Heavenly Father Oct. 21, 2019. Dorothy was born July 18,1932, to parents Irving L. Mellow and Thelma A. Mellow.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy is proceeded in death by her brother Irving L. Mellow Jr; husband Henry Wyndfield Sr, longtime companion Bernard "Bernie" Davis; daughter Deborah Henning; son Henry Wyndfield Holdridge Jr.; and grandson James A. Manseau III. Dorothy is survived by one sister Thelma (Ann) Rehnberg; numerous nieces and nephews; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy's joy was her family, grand kids and great-grand kids and enjoyed spending time with them.
Published in The Day on Oct. 25, 2019
