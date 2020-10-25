Waterford - It is with great sadness that we note the passing of Dorothy Jean "Dot" Wallace, 82, of Waterford and Groton, Oct. 22, 2020, wife of the late Frederick "Poppie" Wallace. She was born June 16, 1938, in Staten Island, N. Y., one of three children to the late Charles and Elsie (Gartley) Prink.
Dorothy's career in women's fashion started at Sears, Roebuck & Co. and ended at Jordan Marsh, where she happily retired, ditching high heels for her more comfortable slip-ons. She was known for her culinary skills. Her carrot cake, fantastic pie crust and of course, her chocolate chip brownies were all favorites. Her food was so loved, one of her batches of brownies even made it to California at the request of her granddaughter's college roommate. Along with her husband, Fred, they hosted many a summer barbecue by the pool with extended family and close friends. There she would serve her famous shrimp and lobster pasta salad and cream cheese taco dip which are still a staple at family events.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan and her husband William Strong of Waterford; brother William Prink of Norwich; three grandchildren, Matthew Foster of Ledyard, Samantha Strong of Pasadena, Calif. and Christopher Wallace of Mansfield. Regretfully, she is predeceased by her son, Robert Wallace; daughter Jean Wallace; and brother Thomas Prink. Dorothy also leaves behind her little buddy MacGregor, who stood steadfast by her side through many long walks, regardless of his urge to chase passing cars. A special note of appreciation goes to Dorothy's longtime friend, Jean Brouwer, who knew her from Sears and assisted Dorothy's family through the later years by coming to her home daily.
A private Celebration of Life will be held later for family and friends. We thank all the nurses, CNAs and staff at Fairview who cared for Dorothy. In her memory, donations can be made to the Waterford/East Lyme Dog Shelter or the Alzheimer's Association
