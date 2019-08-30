Home

Dorothy Kay Gelinas Obituary
Waterford - Dorothy Kay Gelinas, 77, of Waterford, wife of Robert Gelinas, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford after a long illness.

Mrs. Gelinas was retired, having worked as a secretary for United Nuclear.

Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the or to the Connecticut Hospice in Branford.

A full obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Aug. 30, 2019
