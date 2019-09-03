|
Waterford - Dorothy Kay Gelinas, 77, of Waterford, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford.
She was born in Topeka, Kan. Nov. 29, 1941, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy Clayton Little. She was the beloved wife of Robert Gelinas whom she married April 30, 1960, in Topeka, Kan. He survives her.
Mrs. Gelinas was retired, having been employed as a secretary for United Nuclear.
In addition to her husband Robert, she is survived by two daughters, Michelle Rice and her husband Curtis of Waterford, Tammy Burns of North Smithfield, R.I.; four grandchildren, Daniel and Dylan Rice, Jolene Berthiaume and her husband Jim, Brian Burns and fiancée Kylee Higgins; one great-grandchild Mila Burns. Dorothy was predeceased by her son Christopher.
Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave. New London. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the or to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beech Rd, Branford, CT 06405.
Published in The Day on Sept. 3, 2019