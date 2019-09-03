Home

Dorothy M. Haynes

IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of DOROTHY M. HAYNES Sept. 3, 1932 - Nov. 12, 2014 Mom, Grandma and Grandma Dot Another birthday another year without the Mom & Grandma we loved more than she even knew. All we have now are memories of the birthdays we did get to have with you. We remember and laugh when September cames around, you would always tell us not to give you a present or bother celebrating because you were too old for birthdays. But we never listened and we are so glad we didn't because now we have those happy birthdays and celebrations. Today and everyday you are in our hearts to stay. Forever Loved And Missed By, Lynn, Dave, Jeff, Erica, Alex, Jayden, Bryce, Alyssa, Mat, Jess, Lily, Emma, Conner & Carter
Published in The Day on Sept. 3, 2019
