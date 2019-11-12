|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of DOROTHY M. HAYNES Sept. 3, 1932 - Nov. 12, 2014 We all have a hard time on this day every year. There are no words to express how very much we miss you and wish you were here. We visit your grave, we know you are not there but for us you will never be that far away, because you are in our hearts and that's where you will forever stay. Forever Loved and Missed Lynn, Dave, Jeff, Erica, Alex, Jayden, Bryce, Alyssa, Mat, Jess, Lily, Emma, Connor and Carter
Published in The Day on Nov. 12, 2019