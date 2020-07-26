1/
Dorothy M. Hume
1926 - 2020
Groton - Dorothy M. Hume, 94, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully June 23, 2020, at Groton Regency. She was born Feb. 14, 1926, in Cambridge, Mass., daughter of Eliab and Eliza (Drover) Sparks, originally of Newfoundland.

She graduated from Cambridge High and Latin School, and Burdett College. She married Andrew M. Hume Sept. 17, 1949. He predeceased her in 2013.

She is survived by four children: Walter, David, Elizabeth and Katherine; five grandchildren: Nicole, Christine, Rachel, Kendra and Robert; and five great-grandchildren. She was devoted to her family.

Burial arrangements are private.

Published in The Day on Jul. 26, 2020.
