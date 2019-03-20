|
Groton - Dorothy M. Jones, 98, of Groton died Sunday Mar. 17, 2019, at L+M Hospital New London. She was born Jan. 28, 1920, in Westwood, Mass. to John and Bridget O'Hare. She married Kenneth C. Jones Sr., he preceded her in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Friday Mar. 22, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Groton. There are no calling hours. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of The Day.
Byles Groton Memorial is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 20, 2019
