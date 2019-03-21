Groton - Dorothy M. Jones, 98, of Groton passed away Sunday evening Mar. 17, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born June 28, 1920, in Westwood, Mass., to John and Bridget O'Hare.



Dorothy, affectionately known as Dot, loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid walker and along with her husband helped start the Crystal Mall Stroll where the mall would be opened early for walkers. She enjoyed family picnics and daily visits with friends for a cup of coffee. She was an active parishioner at Sacred Heart Church.



Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth C. Jones Sr.; son, Kenneth C. (K.C.) Jones Jr.; and great-granddaughter Kelsey Jones.



She is survived by her daughter, Mari Sheth; and son-in-law, Paresh Sheth of Sugar Land, Tex.; daughter-in-law, Julie Jones; 5 grandchildren, Kenneth C. Jones III and wife Tammy Jones, Christopher B. Jones, John Sheth and wife Laura Sheth, Justin Sheth and wife Kelly Sheth and Jason Sheth; 6 great-grandchildren, Stefan Jones, Corey Jones, Derek Jones, Adalynn Sheth, Oliver Sheth and Penelope Sheth.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday Mar. 22, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, 56 Sacred Heart Drive in Groton. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, New London.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Dot's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



