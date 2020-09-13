East Lyme - Dorothy Mae Kruger died Friday Sept. 4, 2020. She was born May 1, 1924 ,in Guttenberg, N.J., the daughter of John and Mary (nee Suchanek) Rosivach. She lived in New Jersey most of her life, and moved to Connecticut in 1995, to be near her children.



She married Charles W. Hallas in February 1945; he died in April 1966. She then married her second husband, Sidney Kruger, in July 1977; he died in July 2006. Besides her two husbands and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Mary Williams; and two brothers, Richard Rosivach and Louis Rosivach.



She is survived by a son, Charles W. Hallas and his wife Carol of East Lyme; and a daughter, Sue Hallas of Brick, N.J. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Larry Yablonicky and his wife Elizabeth of Chicago, Ill., Jodi Kinney and her husband Richard of Belmar, N.J., Michael Yablonicky of Miami Beach, Fla., Shanna Saunders and her husband Mark of Madbury, N.H., Tianne Pape and her husband Richard of East Lyme and Kit Hallas of Sutton, Mass. She also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren.



The burial was held privately in Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, N.J. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one the kidney or cancer foundations in her name.



