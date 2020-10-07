Waterford - Dorothy Marie Reed passed away Oct. 4, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.
She was born in Gloucester, Mass. Dec. 24, 1931, to Axel G. and Ebba A. Nelson. She moved as a young child and was a lifelong resident of Waterford. She was extremely proud of her Swedish heritage and passed that on to her children.
She attended local schools and graduated from Williams Memorial Institute in 1949 and Mitchell College in 1980. She was employed by the Underwater Sound Laboratory and Mitchell College. She was a past president of the Waterford Women's Club, the Norwich Hospital Auxiliary and a long-time member of the Waterford Historical Society and served on its board for many years.
She is survived by her sons, Judge Michael R. Doucette (Beth) of Lynchburg, Va., Donald L. Doucette (Kimberly) of New London and Willard A. Reed III (Sarah) of Waterford. She is also survived by her dear friend Cathy Doucette; grandchildren, Jessica Doucette of Waterford, Jordan Doucette of Massachusetts, Colin Doucette of North Carolina, Kate Doucette of Virginia, Willard Reed IV of Waterford, Dr. Douglas McDonald (Marianne) of Tennessee and Maggie Garborg (Sean) of Minnesota. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Jon Michael, Christopher and Benjamin McDonald, and Bjorn and Sylvia Garborg. Her beloved cat, Emma, misses her dearly. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother Robert. Her close cousin Stanley Marchant of Gloucester, Mass. is the last surviving member of her generation.
Our mom and grandmother (known by all her grandchildren as CG for "Connecticut Grandmother") was fond of traveling, Cape Ann, Mass., books, good food (which she often made herself), a great old-fashioned, musicals, classic tenors (Jose Carreras, Placido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti) and Frank Sinatra. She usually had a well-informed opinion on just about any subject and was willing to share it, while at the same time willing to consider others' opinions. She always treated her adult grandchildren as adults, and they adored her for that.
Her family will hold a celebration of her extraordinary life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Harkness Memorial State Park. Please wear a mask and kindly observe social distancing. A private burial will take place in Jordan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forgotten Felines of Westbrook or your local Food Bank.
Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com
to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.