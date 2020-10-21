Stonington - Dorothy May (Barnard) Jones, 90, of Stonington died peacefully at home Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.



Born in New London she was raised in the Fort Rachel part of Mystic and was the daughter of the late Harold and Marion (Jennings) Barnard.



Dorothy married Marcus Jones July 1, 1950, in Mystic and was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. In her earlier years, she and her late husband were the original owners who built the Enchanted Forest of Rhode Island in Hope Valley. A strong-willed individual, Dorothy was a devoted Girl Scout Leader for many years and also enjoyed maintaining her own home right up until her final days.



She is survived by her three children, Deborah Barnes (Jeff) of North Stonington, David Jones (Pamela) of Stonington and Jennifer White (significant other, Robert Bedard) of Pawcatuck; a sister, Lillian Evans of Mystic; her grandchildren, Matthew Barnes of Nebraska, Molly Smith (Sam) of Ledyard, Marcus Jones (Nicole) of Stonington and Christopher White of Pawcatuck; three great-grandchildren, Hayden Smith of Mississippi, Alice Smith of Groton and Peyton Jones of Stonington; a great-great-grandchild, Penelope; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Lukse of Pawcatuck. She was predeceased by a brother, Harold Barnard of Westerly, R.I.



Funeral services and burial for Dorothy will be private.



In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Mystic River Historical Society.



The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of her arrangements.



