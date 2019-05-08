Ledyard - Dorothy (Hildebrand) Maynard, 98, beloved wife of the late Thomas L. Maynard, passed Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Pendleton Health Care surrounded by family after a short illness.



Born on Fishers Island, N.Y., August 21, 1920, to the late Arthur and Eva Hildebrand. Dorothy spent her childhood years on the east side of Norwich, and in the Grindstone Hill area of North Stonington, where her father taught her to appreciate nature and the outdoors. Later on, Dorothy married the love of her life and raised a family on Pumpkin Hill Road in Ledyard.



Dorothy was a homemaker who enjoyed family, nature, painting, reading, making still life arrangements, gardening, and most of all baseball. She was the biggest Yankee fan who ever lived.



Dorothy is survived by a brother, Arthur Hildebrand of Norwich; and children, Dennis Maynard (wife Carol) of Stonington, Thomas Maynard (wife Beverly) of Griswold, and Mary Hill (husband Gary) of Ledyard. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Michelle Hedman, Dennis, Thomas, David, Jeffrey, Richard, Pamela and Kristina Maynard, Clarence Donath, Julia Wilson, and Rebecca Cade; as well as fourteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.



Dorothy was predeceased by one sister, five brothers, a daughter Dorothy Donath, and a son Richard Maynard.



Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville, CT. with service held at 11 a.m. and burial following at Comstock Cemetery. Published in The Day on May 8, 2019