New London - Dorothy "Mother Dottie" Morales passed away peacefully Nov. 1, at Apple Rehab in Uncasville after a short stay following a hospitalization for pneumonia.
She was a lifelong native of New London where she proudly resided for nearly 90 years prior to moving in with her daughter in Oakdale.
Growing up on Eastern Ave. she was an avid swimmer enjoying every opportunity to spend her summer at Riverside Park, often sharing stories of swimming out to Jacob's Rock.
Dorothy was a favorite aunt to many of her nieces and nephews. She always made you laugh and her house was the place to be. Many referred to her as crazy and likened her personality to that of Lucille Ball.
She was a woman of small means but brought new life to the phrase "pinch a penny". Her motto was "I don't want nothing for nothing... If someone helps me, I'm going to give them something". Her abundant generosity would suggest that she was wealthy not monetarily but of heart. She loved everyone and was in turn loved by all who knew her. She would ride the Seat bus all over town making weekly stops at the Dollar Store to stock up on purse size Kleenex and baby socks to hand out with hand sanitizer and lotion from Bath and Body. She was the Cherry Blossom lady! Not to be forgotten was her recognition for being named a favorite customer of ShopRite in New London where her boyfriend Chris was fondly pestered along with his staff at ShopRite Pharmacy.
She was a faithful member of St. John's Christian Church, singing in the choir and always praising God for her 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In her earlier years she enjoyed bowling on various leagues, walking miles to a good Bingo game and of course dancing the night away whenever possible.
In addition to her grandchildren, she is survived by her daughters, Lorraine Terletzky (Steve), Dorothy Ramos, Ricarla Horsley (John), Elena Cooper; her son George Welch (MaryLou); her brother William Pollard. She was predeceased by her two ex-husbands, George Welch and Vincent Morales; her sisters, Geraldine, Arlene, and Agnes; and her brother Arthur Jr.
A home going celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at St. John's Christian Church, 346 Shennecossett Road, Groton. A calling hour will be held from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Burial is private.
Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Nov. 7, 2019