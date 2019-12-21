|
|
Old Lyme - Dorothy Olive "Dottie" Egirt Baxter, 91, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, Dec. 15, 2019. Dottie was born Nov. 14, 1928, to the late George and Olga Egirt in Bridgeport. She was predeceased by her sister, Betty Torrey and her eldest daughter Wendie Lynn (Baxter).
Dottie graduated from Central High School and shortly thereafter met the love of her life Richard. They were married in 1950 and had three children, Wendie, Clyde, and Nancy. They settled in Yorktown Heights, N.Y. where Dottie was a Girl Scout leader and created lifelong friendships, especially with the Bayne family. After relocating to Wilton, Conn. Dottie became the President of the Wilton Garden Club, co-owner of Green Treasures Topiaries and a longtime member of Sprite Island Yacht Club. Dottie loved the ocean, growing up on the water as a child and swam laps well into her late 80's, despite being on oxygen. While at Sprite Island, Dottie and Rich learned to sail in their 50's and shared many great evenings under the stars laughing with their dear Sprite Family. They spent many winters in Antigua then later in Bonita Springs Florida where they met even more lifelong friends. She spent the last year of her life living in the community of Masonicare at Chester Village, where she was surrounded by warmth, love and good cheer.
Dottie is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years Richard; son Clyde and his wife Kathy of Wilton; and daughter Nancy Mendoza and her husband Michael of Glastonbury. She was a loving grandmother to Clyde's children John and his wife Larissa, Steven, and Amy Baxter, and Nancy's children Adam and Brian Mendoza. She was also a great-grandmother to John and Larissa's daughters, Avery and Madelyn Wendie Baxter.
Dottie will be remembered for her caring ways, love of nature, hospitality, and beautiful singing voice. Nothing made her happier than entertaining and a good party. In that spirit, we will celebrate Dottie's life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Masonicare at Chester Village, 317 West Main Street, Chester. Any donations can be made to a in her memory.
Published in The Day on Dec. 21, 2019