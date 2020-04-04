|
|
Stonington - Dorothy (Skaling) Osga, 90, of Lord's Point, Stonington and Griswold died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at home.
Dottie was born July 23, 1929, in Portland, the daughter of the late Arthur Bruce Skaling and Helen (DeCoursey) Skaling.
She was a graduate from Griswold High School class of 1947.
During the Korean War while her husband Bill was in the Army at Fort Knox, Ky., Dottie was proud of her secretarial service to the Generals of the Armored Division.
Dottie was employed for many years as the office secretary at Griswold High School. She then became a medical assistant for Dr. Costa and retired in 1992 with Dr. Harkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Osga-Dugger (Robert) of Stonington; a son, Glenn Osga (Barbara) of San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren, Amy Dugger, Patrick Dugger, Ryan Osga (Ana Galvez), Lauren Osga (Evan Amo) and Emily Osga; her brother-in-law, Martin Osga (Betty); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her two special caregivers who gave Dorothy wonderful care and comfort during her illness, Johnna and Kristen.
She was predeceased by her husband, William M. Osga, in 2015 after 68 Years of marriage and her four sisters, Marie Skaling, Ruth Pickell, Anna Young and Blanche Osga.
Dottie loved her home in Griswold and her Lord's Point friends and her family. She was a caring, kind and giving person to all who knew her. Helping others, working hard, her flower gardens, and spending time with her family were what she enjoyed the most. "Be Happy," she would always say.
Due to the COVID-19 virus all services will be held privately.
A public memorial mass will be celebrated at a later time to be announced at St. Mary Church in Stonington where she was a parishioner.
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 4, 2020