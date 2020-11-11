1/1
Dorothy P. Daly
Gales Ferry - Dorothy P. Daly, 89, a longtime resident of Gales Ferry died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Bride Brook Health and Rehab Center in Niantic following a brief illness.

Born and raised in Boston, Mass., she was the youngest of seven children to the late Thomas and Anna (Norton) Daly. Her days were spent there, most memorably, riding on back of her father's fire truck through the streets of Boston with her siblings. During summer months, she spent her time at their summer cottage in Marshfield, Mass., wading through the cranberry bogs.

A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and a faithful volunteer at the Gales Ferry Senior Center. Dorothy enjoyed traveling with the Senior Center together with her best friend, Rita. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her family. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her three children, Dorothea Ravino Carters of Ledyard, Jerry Ravino and his fiancée Donna Hudon of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Thomas Ravino and his wife Wendy of West Kingston, R.I. She is survived by her sister, Mary Fritzmaurice of Scituate, Mass.; and four grandchildren, Jason Ravino, Stephanie Ravino Piorun, wife of Victor Piorun, Daly Ravino and Devan Ravino.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1650 Route 12 in Gales Ferry. Those that knew Dorothy and would like to pay their respects are welcomed to attend the Mass. Following her Mass, she will be buried at Avery Stoddard Cemetery, Gales Ferry.

There are no calling hours.

The Mystic Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.

Published in The Day on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Funeral services provided by
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
