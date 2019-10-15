Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Montville, CT 06382
(860) 848-1886
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Beckwith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy S. Beckwith


1936 - 2019
Send Flowers
Dorothy S. Beckwith Obituary
Norwich - Dorothy S. Beckwith, 82, of Norwich, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Born in Waterford Nov. 5, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Archer and Phoebe (Armstrong) Beckwith.

She last worked in data processing at General Dynamics Electric Boat.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17th, at the Groton Heights Baptist Church, 72 Broad St., Groton. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London. There are no calling hours.

Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries