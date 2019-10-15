|
Norwich - Dorothy S. Beckwith, 82, of Norwich, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Born in Waterford Nov. 5, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Archer and Phoebe (Armstrong) Beckwith.
She last worked in data processing at General Dynamics Electric Boat.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17th, at the Groton Heights Baptist Church, 72 Broad St., Groton. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London. There are no calling hours.
Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Oct. 15, 2019