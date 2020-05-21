Niantic - Dorothy S. "Dottie" Williams, 81, passed away peacefully May 16, 2020, at home after a courageous three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Dorothy, born Nov. 19, 1938, in Cumberland, R.I., was the daughter of the late Thomas J. Sullivan and Violet (Roy) Sullivan-Milone. She was raised in Providence R.I., married, and raised her family in New London and Waterford.
Dorothy was an avid Grandma who adored her grandchildren and was mutually adored in return. Ever a fan of her grandchildren, she was always on the sidelines at their events, whooping louder than anyone else. And she loved listening to violin practice from Colorado over the phone. She loved the ocean and would go scalloping, clamming and lobstering with friends. She loved to travel and visited the Virgin Islands, Canada, and several U.S. states. She was active in little theater and, in big or small roles, would bring her all to any part she played. She loved a good game of cribbage or backgammon and puzzles. She was an amazing seamstress and turned out designer like clothing, drapes, and upholstery, all with equal skill.
Dorothy held several jobs over her life; Sears Sales Associate, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital business office, Electric Boat, Groton carpenter, home health aide and East Lyme bus driver to name a few. She had a ready and very distinctive laugh that was easily identifiable by anyone who knew her and a warmth to match that laugh, which will be sorely missed.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Elizabeth Murphy of Norwich, Catherine WIlliams of Stevenson Ranch, Calif., Roger Williams and wife Tanja of Golden Colo., and Micheal Williams of Winsted; grandchildren, James, Michael, Jane, Emma, Sonya and Tarik; and great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Branson and Caleb; sister Delores McSweeney of Cranston R.I., brother Thomas J Sullivan and wife Queenie of Cumming Ga.; and several nieces, nephews and greats, to whom she will always be known as "Auntie Dottie". She is also survived by her best friend of over fifty years Gloria Johnson of Gales Ferry.
The family would like to extend sincerest thanks to all her wonderful neighbors, especially Stacy Poulos, Gerry and Rena Powers (and sons) and Marco and Barbara Costas, her hospice nurse, Wesley Guerra and the Smilow Cancer Center in Waterford.
There are no calling hours. A memorial mass with be held at a later date. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com.
Published in The Day on May 21, 2020.