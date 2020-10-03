1/1
Dorothy "Dory" Sadosky
1965 - 2020
New London - Dorothy "Dory" Sadosky entered eternal life Sept. 24 2020. She passed away at Hartford Hospital after a short illness. Dorothy was born in New London Nov. 23, 1965, the daughter of Peggy Sadosky and the late Edward Sadosky Sr.

Dorothy was a very kind soul, she loved to take care of people, she loved lobsters and steamers. But what she loved the most was her mother, her children and her grandbabies.

She leaves behind her two daughters, Elizabeth Philopena and Christina Lenoudias; son Marcus Penn; five grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a brother Mathew Sadosky; and sisters, Cindy Borino and Judy Sadosky. She is predeceased by brothers, Edward Sadosky Jr. and Michael Sadosky.

Dorothy will be sadly missed, but she had to go and fly with the angels. She will never be forgotten.

Funeral services will be private.

Published in The Day on Oct. 3, 2020.
