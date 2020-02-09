Home

Dorothy Wujcik Rose Obituary
Stonington - Dorothy (Wujcik) Rose, 84, formerly of Stonington, passed away at Royal Westerly Nursing Home Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Walter L. and Mary Wujcik.

Dorothy worked as a school teacher for the Stonington school system for many years and was a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church. She was a volunteer at the Westerly Hospital and was also involved with the pastoral council at St. Michael Church.

She leaves behind her three daughters, Lisa Rose of Exeter, R.I., Jennifer Rose of Forest Hills, N.Y. and Sherilyn Reed of Richmond, R.I.; her sister Frances Quinn of Cranston; and three grandchildren, Sarah Rose Hart, Roselyn Page and Daniel Amirault. Dorothy was predeceased by four sisters; and three brothers.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. Michael Church, 60 Liberty St., Pawcatuck. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 9, 2020
