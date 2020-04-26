Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Douglas Anthony Maradeo


1975 - 2020
Douglas Anthony Maradeo Obituary
East Lyme - Douglas Anthony Maradeo, 44, of East Lyme, entered eternal life April 12, 2020. He was born Sept. 21, 1975, in Groton the beloved son of Janice (Sheehan) Maradeo of Waterford and the late Richard T. Maradeo.

Douglas grew up in Waterford and attended local schools. He worked various jobs until a tragic accident at the age of 21.

Beside his mother, he is survived by his uncle James V. Sheehan; godmother Susan and Husband Mike Mariano; and many other friends and family.

A graveside service will be held in, St. Mary's Cemetery at a time and date to be announced. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral, 84 Montauk Ave., New London has been entrusted with his care. Donations in his memory to, The Christopher Reeve Spinal Cord Foundation or Friends of Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve in East Lyme, CT.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020
