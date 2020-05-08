Norwich - Douglas F. Gardner, 71, of Norwich passed away at Hartford Hospital May 1, 2020. He was born in Norwich Feb. 18, 1949, to the late Frank and Nellie (Radwilowicz) Gardner. He married Lillian (Fraser) Gardner Jan. 8, 1972. She survives him.
Besides his loving wife, Douglas is survived by a son, Jason Gardner of Niantic; and a daughter, Heather LaBranche and her husband Steve of Oakdale. He was a devoted grandfather to Matthew and Brenna.
Doug worked at United Nuclear and then for the city of Norwich before retiring. During his retirement he remained active working out every morning and volunteering many hours at Stirrup Fun Stables and Silver Lining Equestrian Center.
Doug will be remembered for his hardworking attitude, willingness to help in any situation, sense of humor, inability to say no to his grandchildren and the gift of gab.
A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Doug's honor to the American Heart Association. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the Gardner family.
Published in The Day on May 8, 2020.