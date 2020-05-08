Douglas F. Gardner
1949 - 2020
Norwich - Douglas F. Gardner, 71, of Norwich passed away at Hartford Hospital May 1, 2020. He was born in Norwich Feb. 18, 1949, to the late Frank and Nellie (Radwilowicz) Gardner. He married Lillian (Fraser) Gardner Jan. 8, 1972. She survives him.

Besides his loving wife, Douglas is survived by a son, Jason Gardner of Niantic; and a daughter, Heather LaBranche and her husband Steve of Oakdale. He was a devoted grandfather to Matthew and Brenna.

Doug worked at United Nuclear and then for the city of Norwich before retiring. During his retirement he remained active working out every morning and volunteering many hours at Stirrup Fun Stables and Silver Lining Equestrian Center.

Doug will be remembered for his hardworking attitude, willingness to help in any situation, sense of humor, inability to say no to his grandchildren and the gift of gab.

A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Doug's honor to the American Heart Association. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the Gardner family.

Published in The Day on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
So sorry to learn of Doug's passing but know that you are all in our thoughts. The Iwanicki Family
Tina Iwanicki
May 9, 2020
Gardner Family,

Remember Doug from Norwich Tech, and when I was Sgt. on Norwich PD, and he worked for the City. Great, hard working guy. GOD bless his soul.
Bud Avdevich
May 8, 2020
Lill and family. I am so sorry to hear of Doug's passing. I'm in shock as he took such good care of himself. My prayers are with you all.
Maury Drake
May 8, 2020
American Association
May 7, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Lillian. Fond memories of Doug and I having coffee when he came to read our meters on Teddy Lane. We kind of lost touch with each other after Joan's stroke and we moved to Florida. He cherished his relationship with Matthew and Brenna. (I have a granddaughter named Brenna also).
Rest in Peace Doug!

Don Williams
