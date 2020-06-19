Waterford - Beloved husband, father, son, friend, and power industry leader, Douglas Francis Egan, 62, passed away May 14, 2020, after a prolonged battle against Early Onset Alzheimer's.



Doug was born Sept. 14, 1957. He grew up in Yonkers, N.Y., later relocating to Waterford. In Waterford, Doug attended Waterford High School where he met his beautiful wife Julia "Jules" Marie Pilliod-Egan, who he married in the summer of 1979. Doug then majored in English at Dartmouth College and later obtained his law degree from Cornell University in 1982, the very same year he would first become a father.



Doug's eldest son Aaron said of his father, "I can't imagine a better father or friend than him. Someone who's guidance, humor, and company were a light and beacon during good times and bad." Doug's middle son John "Jack" , said "It is impossible to put into words how influential he was on my life, simply put, he was the best man I have ever known." Doug's youngest son Cody, reflects that "Everything my dad did, he did with dedication. Especially when it came to the attention and care he gave people who had the pleasure of knowing him. I miss my friend and what he added to this world."



Always a dedicated and devoted husband, father, and worker in 1999, Doug co-founded Competitive Power Ventures in Maryland, serving clean gas and renewable power generation for clients and investors. In 2015, Doug retired from active management of CPV, but continued as a consultant, as he moved to Florida during his retirement.



Those close to Doug have described him as many things: honest, passionate, caring, problem solver, goal oriented, gentleman, soft-spoken, calm, class act, brilliant, creative, open-minded, confident, candid, upfront, trustworthy, a leader, and thoughtful.



Doug was the youngest of three brothers. Doug' oldest brother John said of Doug, "Anyone who knew Doug - either in business, or as a friend, or as one of his family - knew the same guy. Absolutely fearless, and absolutely devoted and generous to those around him. We were blessed to have known him, and I was proud to call him my brother." Doug's next oldest brother Tim says of Doug, "My brother Doug was always the smartest guy in the room, but he had the rare quality of making everyone else in the room feel that they were important and what they had to offer was important as well. I miss him every day."



Knowing Doug was an absolute blessing; listening to his jokes and stories and seeing his moves on the dance floor was a privilege.



Doug is survived by his devoted and beloved wife Jules; and loving sons, Aaron, John "Jack", and Cody; and by his mother Nancy Egan-Vogel.



There will be a celebration of Doug's life planned in both the Washington, D.C. area and in Waterford area for fall or early next year.



