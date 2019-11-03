|
Canterbury - Douglas Francis Fontaine died at his home in Canterbury Oct. 23, 2019, after a long illness.
He was born in Norwich, son of Louis and Teresa (McKenna) Fontaine. He attended Griswold High School and graduated from the nursing program at Three Rivers Community College.
Doug spent most of his professional career working in cardiology and psychiatry. He worked at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, and up until his retirement, he was employed by the State of Connecticut at Southeastern Mental Health Authority.
He was an avid fisherman and loved being out on the water. A devoted Boston Red Sox fan, Doug enjoyed all kinds of sports and played baseball on many of the area teams. He also umpired professionally for local leagues.
He is survived by his long-time companion, Erika; a brother Robert Fontaine of Jewett City; two sisters, Geraldine Brickey of Lisbon and Diane Gilbert of Colchester; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Greg Fontaine.
A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. November 10, 2019, at the Jacques Cartier Club, 79 Wilson Street, Jewett City CT 06351.
Doug had a considerable fondness for cats. He and Erika rescued and adopted numerous cats throughout the years, providing them with a loving home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Pet Pals Northeast, PO Box 64 Plainfield CT 06374; or online at [email protected]
Published in The Day on Nov. 3, 2019