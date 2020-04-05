|
Old Lyme - Douglas "Doug" Lorenzo Maynard, 77, of Old Lyme passed away March 30, 2020. He was born in New London, the son of Lorenzo Oscar Maynard and Julia Bump Maynard.
Douglas was a submarine veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. He proudly served aboard the USS Clamagore (SS-343) and was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal for his valor during an explosion that occurred on the vessel. Petty Officer Maynard fashioned repair parts by hand, on the boat, to keep the vessel going without disruption. Following his service in the Navy, Doug worked at Watson's Esso Garage in Old Lyme, which he purchased in 1971, and operated as Doug's Garage until 2003. Following the closure of the garage, he went on to work at Laysville Hardware Store, sometimes being referred to as the "Mayor of Old Lyme." Doug loved cars, boats, dogs and, most of all, people. He was a very special man and friend. Doug was a very active member of the community, as a long time member of the Submarine Vets, American Legion and the Masons.
Doug is survived by his wife Pauline; son David Maynard; brother Jeff Maynard, both of Old Lyme; and sister Corrinne Veach of Wilmington, N.C.
Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date that will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Lymes' Senior Center, 26 Town Woods Road, Old Lyme, CT 06371 or the American Legion Post 0041, PO Box 982, Old Lyme, CT 06371. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service, Old Lyme, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 5, 2020