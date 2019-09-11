|
Mystic - Douglas MacDonald, 52, of Mystic died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, after a sudden, unexpected illness at Yale New Haven Hospital.
He was the loving husband of 22 years to Kimberly (Ausburger) MacDonald.
Born in New London, he is survived by his father John MacDonald and his wife Elayne ,of Texas; and his mother Margaret (Pearson) Girard and her husband Arthur, of Groton. Doug was a 1985 graduate of Johnston, R.I. High School and following high school, he honorably served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. Upon his military discharge, he attended Three Rivers Community College and Southern Connecticut State University.
Doug had resided in Mystic for the past 21 years and was employed with US Foods in Norwich as a Territory Manager for 23 years.
He loved his family, enjoyed traveling and just recently took a Mediterranean cruise to Spain, France and Italy. Doug was also an avid football fan, rooting for his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to his wife and parents, he leaves his two children, Chelsea and Jack MacDonald both of Mystic; his two sisters, Laura Davis of Niantic and Paige Searle and their families; two nephews, Alex and Samuel; his mother-in-law Margaret Ausburger, of Noank; a stepbrother Lee Girard and his wife, Kimberly and their children, Spencer and Kiley of Mansfield; and several aunts, uncles and many cousins. He was predeceased by a stepbrother Lloyd Girard.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Mary's Cemetery, 600 Jefferson Ave. in New London. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Doug's memory to a local food pantry of one's choice or to the ()
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Sept. 11, 2019