Groton - Douglas Robert Crandall, 90, of Groton passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born October 7, 1929, in Port Jervis, N.Y. the son of Kenneth Malcolm and Emma Muller Crandall. He lived his early years in the Ten Mile River Scout Camps, where his father was property superintendent. He was inducted into the Order of the Arrow in 1944.
Upon graduating from Narrowsburg, N.Y. High School in June 1947, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving on destroyers, submarines and a submarine rescue ship. He was a submarine officer and a helium oxygen deep sea diving officer. He was awarded the Korea Defense Service Medal, China Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation and the Navy Occupation Service Medal, Europe. He retired from the US Navy in 1968, and from the Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority in 1994.
He was past president of the Groton Rotary Club, a Paul Harris Fellow for Rotary International, past president of the Nathan Hale Branch of the Connecticut Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, a former officer and director of the Eastern Connecticut Council of the Navy League, a member of the Order of the Founders and Patriots of America, and a member of the Connecticut Society of Mayflower Descendants. He also was a member of the United States Submarine Veterans-Holland Club and a life-member of the Military Officers Association of America.
His interests included genealogy and cycling.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Chadwick Crandall; two sons, Douglas R. Kent of Indialantic, Fla. and Byron D. Crandall of New London; his brother Richard Crandall of Narrowsburg, N.Y.; and two grandchildren, Amber and Derik Kent. He is also survived by four stepchildren, Sandra L. Adams of Ft. Collins, Colo., Dennis Green of Yakima, Wash., Patsy Covino of Niantic and Joyce Green of Stonington. He was predeceased by his spouse, Floy Nell Crandall; brother Kenneth M. Crandall Jr. ; and his son William Scott Crandall.
Funeral service will be private. Interment will be in Glen Cove Cemetery, Narrowsburg, N.Y.
Published in The Day on Nov. 17, 2019