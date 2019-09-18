|
|
Waterford - Douglas T Goede Jr. of Waterford peacefully passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. He was the husband to Elizabeth "Lisa" Sader-Goede and father to Samantha and Charles.
Doug was born May 25, 1968, to Doug Sr and Carol Goede of Preston. His dad predeceased him. He also leaves his sister Karen.
He was a talented mechanic and worked at area marinas including Port Niantic and Three Belles before venturing out on his own. He was also a talented draftsman and carpenter. He could fix almost anything. Most importantly, he was a teacher to Charlie, he taught that kid so much in such a short amount of time. He was a unique individual that will be sorely missed.
He loved fishing, hunting, camping and cooking, anything that involved the outdoors and family time on Peaks Island.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at St. Matthias Church, 317 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme. The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards a scholarship fund for his son, CT UTMA ACCT for Charles F Goede, 94 Butlertown Rd., Waterford, CT 06385. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Sept. 18, 2019