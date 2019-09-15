Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Goede
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Thomas Goede Jr.

Send Flowers
Douglas Thomas Goede Jr. Obituary
Waterford - Douglas Thomas Goede Jr., 51, of Butlertown Road, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue New London.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Matthias Church, 317 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.