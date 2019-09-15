|
Waterford - Douglas Thomas Goede Jr., 51, of Butlertown Road, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue New London.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Matthias Church, 317 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme.
A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Sept. 15, 2019