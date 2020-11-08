Pawcatuck - Drew Alan Bentz, 67, of Pawcatuck, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the loving husband of Robin May (Gurnee) Bentz for 23 married years, and together for 30 years. Born in Mt. Kisco, N.Y, Jan. 15, 1953, he was the son of Anne Hall (Siebrecht) Bentz and the late Alan Paul Bentz.
Drew worked hard to care for his family. He was a Stonington police reserve officer, and for many years, worked on high-end yacht custom canvas projects. He enjoyed running his own business, Coastal Painting, as a house painter for over 20 years, until his retirement. Outside of work, he kept just as busy as a life member of the Calabrese Club, Groton Elks Club, Pawcatuck Workmen's Club, Portuguese Holy Ghost Society and German Club of Mystic. In his free time, Drew also enjoyed time at their beach house at Lords Point, Stonington, trips to Florida, watching NASCAR racing and the Dallas Cowboys, along with many pitch card tournaments. Drew was a loveable guy and had numerous friends; he will be so dearly missed by all who knew him.
Besides his wife Robin, he leaves his brothers, Brooks Bentz and wife Stephanie and Bryan Bentz and wife Mary Ann; his nieces and nephews: Genevieve Lewis and husband Sam, George Bentz, Julia Bentz, Carrie Gavitt, Zachary Gavitt, Renee Gavitt, Zachary Service, Amanda Taylor, Emily Taylor and Jenna Gurnee; several great-nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Dorothy "Dot" Gurnee; brothers and sisters-in-law; and his faithful companion and cat, Jake.
A celebration of Drew's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Pawcatuck Workmen's Club, 16 Mechanic St. Pawcatuck, CT 06379. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly, is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
