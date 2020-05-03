Ledyard - Duane I. Casper of Ledyard, entered the world of eternal peace Sunday April 26, 2020, to be with his wife, Edna. He was born in Scales Mound, Ill., the son of George and Mildred (Wurster) Casper.
Duane was educated in the Illinois school system. He joined the U.S. Navy before World War II and served on a light cruiser in the Pacific Ocean theater. After graduating from submarine school, Duane served on the USS Sea Leopard. He was authorized to wear nine battle stars and the Navy Unit Commendation. Duane retired as chief yeoman after 20 years, most of which were spent on submarines. He served on the staff of Commander Submarine Squadron 8 and on board the USS Piper, USS Seawolf and USS Guardfish. Duane was transferred to the U.S. Naval Fleet Reserve, and shortly thereafter, was employed by General Dynamics for 25 years.
He was predeceased by his wife Edna W. Casper. Duane is survived by his two daughters, Dianne M. Blonshine and her husband Jim of Ledyard and Natalie A. Bernard and her husband Stephen of Griswold: two granddaughters, Raquel Blonshine and Deanna Bernard; and his sister Margaret Casper of Illinois. Duane will forever be remembered for his sweet smile, hazel eyes, caring heart and unconditional love. We find comfort knowing that he is in Heaven now, watching over us. A date for Duane's Celebration of Life will be determined by the family once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. The Godere Funeral Home, Taftville, has care of arrangements. goderefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on May 3, 2020.