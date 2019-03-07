Niantic - Dyann Cecile Harmon (née Oeschger) died peacefully March 1, 2019, at Bridebrook Health and Rehabilitation Center in Niantic.



Born June 20, 1958, to Richard and Josephine Oeschger, she was primarily raised in Mass. with some time spent in Calif. and N.Y. After graduating from Old Lyme High School in 1976, Dyann attended Simmons College from Sept. 1976, to May of 1977, later enrolling in the Lyme Art Academy. July 14, 1979, she married James Harmon. In 1988, already a mother of four, she was diagnosed with Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. Despite this, she graduated from Manchester Community College in 1989, with an Associate of Science in Occupational Therapy. Employed by Project Learn of Southeastern Conn., she worked with developmentally challenged children in the region's public schools. Dyann was heartbroken when the progress of her disease forced her to resign her position in Feb. of 1993. In July of 1995, she moved to Lumberton, Miss., where she resided until 2008. In March 2008, she returned to Conn. to be close to her parents and siblings.



Dyann is survived by her husband, James Harmon; her parents, Richard and Josephine Oeschger of Old Lyme; her four children, Teala Jones (Eric), Jude Harmon, Jaime Harrison, and Nadine Harmon; nine grandchildren, Isaiah Jones, Chloe Jones, Amari Joseph, Liana Joseph, Kiah Harrison, Elijah Jones, Josephine Hollingsworth, Tariq Harrison, and Elias Harrison; her siblings, Karen Anneshansley, Steve Oeschger, Tom Oeschger (Lynn); several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Christ the King in Old Lyme, CT. All donations made in her honor may be sent to Purposeful Refuge P.O. Box 612 Purvis, MS 39475 or online at www.purposefulrefuge.com. Flowers can be sent to Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton, CT 06424.