Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
860-267-2226
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ the King Church
Old Lyme, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dyann Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dyann Cecile Harmon


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dyann Cecile Harmon Obituary
Niantic - Dyann Cecile Harmon (née Oeschger) died peacefully March 1, 2019, at Bridebrook Health and Rehabilitation Center in Niantic.

Born June 20, 1958, to Richard and Josephine Oeschger, she was primarily raised in Mass. with some time spent in Calif. and N.Y. After graduating from Old Lyme High School in 1976, Dyann attended Simmons College from Sept. 1976, to May of 1977, later enrolling in the Lyme Art Academy. July 14, 1979, she married James Harmon. In 1988, already a mother of four, she was diagnosed with Chronic Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. Despite this, she graduated from Manchester Community College in 1989, with an Associate of Science in Occupational Therapy. Employed by Project Learn of Southeastern Conn., she worked with developmentally challenged children in the region's public schools. Dyann was heartbroken when the progress of her disease forced her to resign her position in Feb. of 1993. In July of 1995, she moved to Lumberton, Miss., where she resided until 2008. In March 2008, she returned to Conn. to be close to her parents and siblings.

Dyann is survived by her husband, James Harmon; her parents, Richard and Josephine Oeschger of Old Lyme; her four children, Teala Jones (Eric), Jude Harmon, Jaime Harrison, and Nadine Harmon; nine grandchildren, Isaiah Jones, Chloe Jones, Amari Joseph, Liana Joseph, Kiah Harrison, Elijah Jones, Josephine Hollingsworth, Tariq Harrison, and Elias Harrison; her siblings, Karen Anneshansley, Steve Oeschger, Tom Oeschger (Lynn); several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Christ the King in Old Lyme, CT. All donations made in her honor may be sent to Purposeful Refuge P.O. Box 612 Purvis, MS 39475 or online at www.purposefulrefuge.com. Flowers can be sent to Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton, CT 06424.
Published in The Day on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spencer Funeral Home
Download Now