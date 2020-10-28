Jeffersonville, Ind. - E. Jackson "Jack" Hertzsch, 72, of Jeffersonville, Ind. passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Clark Memorial Hospital. Legacy Funeral Center has been entrusted with his care, and a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, 2421 Hamburg Pike, Jeffersonville, IN.
Jack was born Nov. 25, 1947, to the late C.T. and Martha Hertzsch. Following graduation from Jeff High, Jack went on to serve honorably in the United States Navy. He was a retired Senior Chief Petty Officer in Submarine Service, and he spent his naval career solely on submarines. After his time in the Navy, Jack began work as a Systems Engineer for a Government Contracting company in Uncasville. He moved back to Jeffersonville following his retirement from there.
In his retirement, Jack could often be found bowling or enjoying a round of golf.
Along with his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Hertzsch and Charles T. "Tom" Hertzsch III; and brother-in-law, William Leist.
Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Judy Leist Broyles (Brent); nephews, Gregory Hertzsch, Tim Hertzsch, Eric Hertzsch, Brian Leist, and Mike Leist; niece, Michele Grissett; and cousins, James Lynch (Vonita) and Petsy Thacker.
