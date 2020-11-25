Mashantucket -- On Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, Earl Colebut III passed peacefully at home with his fiancée at his side.



Earl was born in Yonkers, N.Y. March 24, 1957, son of the late Earl Colebut Jr. And Patricia Ann Colebut.



He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved daughter Angie Love Colebut; three grandchildren; brothers, Neock and Kaseen Colebut and sisters, Marjorie Colebut-Jackson, Willow Casanova, Eden Metellus Thorn Colebut. He is also survived by the love and joy of his life, his fiancée Yuanetta Martinez.



Friends and family are invited to visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum. Funeral and Burial will be private for the family.



The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family.



