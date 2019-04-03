|
|
Ledyard - Earl David DuBack (77) of Ledyard, passed away unexpectedly March 29, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Jane (Ventrella); son and daughter-in-law Tony and Lisa DuBack (of Danbury); daughter Lorna DuBack Dicker (of Old Saybrook); and his beloved grandchildren, Rebecca and David DuBack, and Nina, Jeffrey, Marie and Ava Dicker. Earl was the son of Charles and Cecelia DuBack of Bridgeport. He was preceded by his brothers, Charles, Albert, and Jack DuBack, and survived by his brothers and sisters, Cecelia Zaleta (of New Jersey), Robert DuBack (of Vermont), Shirley D'Aulisa (of Florida), June Marques (of Colorado), Joyce Piccirillo (of Connecticut), and Raymond DuBack (of Colorado). A full announcement including details regarding a memorial service will follow shortly.
Published in The Day on Apr. 3, 2019