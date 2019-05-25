Services Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services 1320 Main Street Dunedin , FL 34698 (727) 562-2040 Memorial service 11:00 AM Ledyard Congregational Church 722 Colonial Ledyard Highway Ledyard , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Earl DuBack Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Earl David DuBack

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ledyard - Earl David DuBack, 77, of Ledyard, passed away unexpectedly March 29, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Jane (Ventrella); son and daughter-in-law Tony and Lisa DuBack of Danbury; daughter Lorna DuBack Dicker of Old Saybrook; and his beloved grandchildren, Rebecca and David DuBack, and Nina, Jeffrey, Marie and Ava Dicker. Earl was the son of Charles and Cecelia DuBack of Bridgeport. He was predeceased by his brothers, Charles, Albert, and Jack DuBack, and survived by his brothers and sisters, Cecelia Zaleta of New Jersey, Robert DuBack of Vermont, Shirley D'Aulisa of Florida, June Marques of Colorado, Joyce Piccirillo of Connecticut, and Raymond DuBack of Colorado.



Earl was born Jan. 7, 1942, in Bridgeport to Charles DuBack and Cecelia Mazes DuBack. He grew up in a large, loving family on Edna Avenue and graduated from Warren Harding High School. He graduated UCONN with bachelors of science in math and engineering and a master's degree in electrical engineering in 1965. While at UCONN he worked three jobs; tutoring the football team, working in the computer lab, and going home every weekend to work in the bakery with his father and brother. On one of those many weekend rides home he met Mary Jane Ventrella, from Wilton. Earl asked Mary Jane to the UCONN basketball games, and although she knew nothing about basketball, she knew she wanted to be with him. The feeling was mutual, and they were married June 20, 1965, at the Wilton Congregational Church.



The summer before graduation Earl worked at the Sperry Gyroscope Company and stayed in his older brother Charles DuBack's apartment in New York City. Charles and Daphne had paid Earl's way through college, an example of loving family support that helped shape Earl's kind and generous nature. Upon graduation, Earl began working at Electric Boat. This began a lengthy career in the defense industry, including a brief stint at Boeing in Washington State, a return of many years to Electric Boat, and papers published and presentations in Boston and San Diego.



During this time Earl and Mary Jane had two children and built their second house from scratch with the help of a contractor and a "how to" book on plumbing and electrical wiring. Earl continued his defense contracting work at Analysis and Technology in Stonington, working at all hours to get the job done, while also finding time to play interdepartmental basketball, fly fish, golf, and help instill a love of family, friends and community in his children.



While at A&T Earl determined that technology in his submarine engineering work could greatly improve the casting accuracy of fly rods. After presenting his prototype and data to Orvis, Earl's Trident fishing rod made its way to market. Next, working in his garage, Earl hand built a large oven and pulley system which he then used to bake a patented coating onto fly fishing line – thus birthing Orvis' Wonderline, "the world's slickest fly line!" He next produced Wonder Fly Floatant, and created an at home process that allowed his family to help fill and label the bottles for Orvis. When not in the throes of a new invention, Earl taught himself many computer and coding programs and also set up a computer system and software for the Connecticut Department of Insurance.



With continued ties to the defense community, Earl worked again at Electric Boat in the early 2000s with a first retirement in 2006, and a second in late February 2019. He enjoyed mentoring the younger engineers and helping to keep our submarine community safe and on the cutting edge of technology, while also masterminding a complete renovation of his daughter's home, working to solve the prime number theory, collecting a fantastic array of flower seeds with Mary Jane for future plantings, reengineering his son's deck, helping support his grandchildren's life, college and career aspirations, and regularly and energetically volunteering with Mary Jane to help the Friends of EB US Troop Support Group assemble care packages to send to our troops overseas. He did this all while joining in on any pickup basketball game he came upon, competing against family and friends to finish word jumbles and number puzzles, tying flies in prep for the next fishing trip, and genuinely caring for and supporting all whose lives he touched. Earl's infectious love of life, family, friends, edification and adventure will be sorely missed by all.



A memorial service and celebration of Earl's life will be held at 11 a.m. June 22, 2019, at the Ledyard Congregational Church, 722 Colonial Ledyard Highway, Ledyard.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Earl's name may be made payable to the "Friends at EB US Troop Support" group and sent to 251 East Hebron Turnpike, Lebanon, CT. 06249, or to a .